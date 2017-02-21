Ronnie Bassett captures first Nascar K&N East victory at New Smyrna
It was a battle of attrition but when all was said and done, Ronnie Bassett Jr. emerged as the winner of the JET Tools 150 on Sunday night at New Smyrna Speedway. The 21-year-old from Winston Salem, North Carolina captured his first victory in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East when every other competitive driver was eliminated via unfortunate means.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Appalled
|8,314
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|Loressa88
|30
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 17
|SWWhite52
|1
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb 16
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb 15
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb 14
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb 9
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC