PRs Highlight Women's Track & Field Performances at Camel City Invite

Meet: Camel City Invitational Location: Winston-Salem, N.C. Date: Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 The Short Story: The North Florida women's track and field team posted several personal records along with some top event performances in the Camel City Invitational held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C. THE FINISH LINE - A trio of PRs fell in the Mile led by captured the event title in the Pole Vault, recording a PR mark of 3.40m , which raised her personal best by nearly 8 inches - grabbed a third-place finish in the seeded High Jump field with a mark of 1.66m Up Next: The North Florida women's track and field team returns to action next Friday at the Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.

