PlayMakers season includes Austen adaptation, new Wiley play
A playful, irreverent take on Jane Austen and a new play by Mike Wiley are among the main-stage lineup of PlayMakers Repertory Company's 2017-2018 Season, titled "A Season on the Edge." PlayMakers will also present two new works in its PRC2 second- stage season and a holiday event for the family.
