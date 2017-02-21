PlayMakers season includes Austen ada...

PlayMakers season includes Austen adaptation, new Wiley play

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: HeraldSun.com

A playful, irreverent take on Jane Austen and a new play by Mike Wiley are among the main-stage lineup of PlayMakers Repertory Company's 2017-2018 Season, titled "A Season on the Edge." PlayMakers will also present two new works in its PRC2 second- stage season and a holiday event for the family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 8 hr Baybeh 8,313
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 17 SWWhite52 1
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb 15 Big Hurt 2
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Feb 14 Dez Nutz 29
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb 14 Phartister 122
Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15) Feb 9 Lied Against 3
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC