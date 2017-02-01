Meet new pastor at First Baptist Chur...

Meet new pastor at First Baptist Church, Gastonia Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Steven Fuller, the new senior minister at First Baptist Church in Gastonia, said that his call to ministry was not something that happened in a single moment. Instead, it was something that happened “like a crescendo” over time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrest at Caroline ale house 3 hr mary mrey 1
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 9 hr Appalled 8,212
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree 22 hr The OG 3
News Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10) Jan 22 smarterthanyou 7
News Late-night search on Yadkin River ends with res... (May '11) Jan 18 ncrn17 2
pain doc in the area Jan 14 in look 1
Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12) Jan 8 Nat 39
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC