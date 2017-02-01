Marshall kicks off congressional camp...

Marshall kicks off congressional campaign -

The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated

Jenny Marshall of Winston-Salem has announced that she will run for U.S. House representing the 5th district in the mid-term elections in 2018. Marshall will host a campaign kick-off event on Feb. 5 at the Muddy Creek Cafe, 5455 Bethania Road, Winston-Salem, from 2 to 4 p.m. "This is the place to have your voice heard and be a part of the movement to elect a champion that represents all of us," a press statement from Marshall's campaign said.

