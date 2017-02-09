Man pleads guilty in death of two are...

Man pleads guilty in death of two area residents -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mt. Airy News

The clerk to the Forsyth County Superior Court confirmed that Robert Taylor Downey, 50, pleaded guilty on five charges related to a July 15 crash that killed Clinton Robert Edwards and his sister Mary Edwards King.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 7 hr Steven Spencer 8,256
Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15) 10 hr Lied Against 3
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) 16 hr Janis 28
What band did David McGee play for? (Mar '16) Feb 7 Myrtle 3
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Feb 5 Jeremy bess 21
Arrest at Caroline ale house Feb 2 mary mrey 1
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree Feb 1 The OG 3
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC