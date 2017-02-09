Man pleads guilty in death of two area residents -
The clerk to the Forsyth County Superior Court confirmed that Robert Taylor Downey, 50, pleaded guilty on five charges related to a July 15 crash that killed Clinton Robert Edwards and his sister Mary Edwards King.
