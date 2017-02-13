Intensive BP control has no impact on gait speed, mobility in elderly

In elderly hypertensive patients, treating to a systolic blood pressure <120 mm Hg was not associated with changes in gait speed or mobility limitations in the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial . "Intensive blood pressure control does not appear to have an important effect on short-term gait speed decline among older adults," Dr. Nicholas Pajewski of Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and colleagues note in their JAMA Internal Medicine report, online February 6. SPRINT showed that targeting a systolic BP of <120 mm Hg has benefits on cardiovascular illness and death in hypertensive adults aged 50 and older with no history of type 2 diabetes or stroke.

