High Point man suspected of armed rob...

High Point man suspected of armed robbery is arrested in Boonville -

On Feb. 16, Yadkin County Sheriff's Office was contacted by Winston-Salem Police Department regarding an armed robbery that had taken place in Forsyth County. According to local law enforcement, the alleged suspect vehicle and driver were found at a residence on Mabel Trail in Boonville and various evidence items were located in the vehicle.

