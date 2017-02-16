Gun found in CMS teacher, military members' car in school parking lot Read Story Alex Shabad
CHARLOTTE A Charlotte-Mecklenburg middle school teacher was arrested Friday after police say he had a gun on campus. Christophe Fatton, 26, appeared in court on bond Monday, where the court learned that he is also a member of the military.
