Gastroenterologist joins Penn Highlands Healthcare

Karalis sees patients and performs procedures in the office and in the adjacent endoscopy center located in the DuBois Community Medical Building, 621 South Main St., DuBois. Karalis earned his medical degree from Carol Davila School of Medicine, Bucharest, Romania, and completed an internal medicine residency at Cornell University Medical Center, The New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens, Long Island, New York.

