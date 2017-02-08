Former LCHS thrower sets college records

Former LCHS thrower sets college records

Former Liberty County High School track and field star Courtney Bennett broke two school records for Jacksonville State University in an indoor track and field meet this past Sunday in Winston Salem, North Carolina. The junior finished first in the shot put competition, throwing a distance of 15.10 meters, or 49 feet, 6¾ inches.

