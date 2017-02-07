Film to screen in observance of Natio...

Film to screen in observance of National Black HIV Awareness Day

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Q-Notes

Filmmaker Anthony Williams was all smiles at his North Carolina red carpet premiere of his independent film project "Thicker Than Blood" on Feb. 1 at The Cary Theatre, 122 E. Chatham St. In fact, the first screening was sold out in the two-screenings event. Produced in North Carolina by Second Glance Productions and the North Carolina Health Equity Group , the film tells the story of Jordan, a gay man raised in a homophobic household, who returns home for the first time in three years to celebrate his older brother's promotion to partnership in a prestigious law firm.

