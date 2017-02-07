Film to screen in observance of National Black HIV Awareness Day
Filmmaker Anthony Williams was all smiles at his North Carolina red carpet premiere of his independent film project "Thicker Than Blood" on Feb. 1 at The Cary Theatre, 122 E. Chatham St. In fact, the first screening was sold out in the two-screenings event. Produced in North Carolina by Second Glance Productions and the North Carolina Health Equity Group , the film tells the story of Jordan, a gay man raised in a homophobic household, who returns home for the first time in three years to celebrate his older brother's promotion to partnership in a prestigious law firm.
