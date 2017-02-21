Eden Meyer Shatters 5k ASUN Record Leading Ospreys to 3rd Place Finish
Meet: ASUN Championship Location: Winston-Salem, N.C. Date: Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 Final Results Link The Short Story: The North Florida women's track and field team finished third in the ASUN Indoor Championships at JDL Fast Track following a strong second day performance highlighted by a record shattering performance by junior standout . THE FINISH LINE - Meyer blistered a record-setting pace in the 5000m, finishing in a time of 16:32.53.
