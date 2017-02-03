Dowell-Smith to wed in June
Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Rhyne Dowell of Yadkinville announce the engagement of their daughter, Andrea Danielle Dowell, to Preston Clayton Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Clayton Smith of Browns Summit. Ms. Dowell's maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Blankenship.
