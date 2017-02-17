Donna Sink Pediatric Fund donation

Donna Sink Pediatric Fund Board members Jeanette Mullins , Teresa Hodges, Denny Robey and Karen Shively recently presented a check to Jenna Mason , whose newborn son recently completed intensive care treatment for respiratory complications at Bowman Grey Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Donna Sink Pediatric Fund provides money to local families who have children with significant medical expenses.

