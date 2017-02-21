Debunking old wivesa tales: Beliefs about food
"Everything our parents said was good is bad," complains Alvy Singer, the character played by Woody Allen in Annie Hall , his 1977 Oscar-winning romantic comedy. That's a bit of an exaggeration, but when it comes to what certain foods can do to or for you, it's probably best to take motherly advice, familiar sayings and other bits of conventional wisdom with a grain of salt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|38 min
|Steven Spencer
|8,325
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Loressa88
|30
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 17
|SWWhite52
|1
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb 16
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb 15
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb 14
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb 9
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC