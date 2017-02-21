Debunking old wivesa tales: Beliefs a...

Debunking old wivesa tales: Beliefs about food

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

"Everything our parents said was good is bad," complains Alvy Singer, the character played by Woody Allen in Annie Hall , his 1977 Oscar-winning romantic comedy. That's a bit of an exaggeration, but when it comes to what certain foods can do to or for you, it's probably best to take motherly advice, familiar sayings and other bits of conventional wisdom with a grain of salt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 38 min Steven Spencer 8,325
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Feb 21 Loressa88 30
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 17 SWWhite52 1
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb 15 Big Hurt 2
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb 14 Phartister 122
Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15) Feb 9 Lied Against 3
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,150,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC