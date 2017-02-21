County seeking new franchise for convalescents -
Sampson Emergency Management director Ronald Bass recommends seeking another franchise agreement with a private company for convalescent transports in Sampson. The county has used outside companies on a temporary basis since Johnston Ambulance Services folded at the end of August 2016, but some have moved on in recent months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
