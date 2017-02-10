Councilwoman Denise D. Adams to run f...

Councilwoman Denise D. Adams to run for Fifth Congressional District seat in 2018 -

Thursday Feb 9

Denise D. Adams, who represents the North Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, will run for the Fifth Congressional District seat now held by Virginia Foxx in 2018. The Fifth District covers parts of 11 northwestern North Carolina counties, including all of Forsyth, and runs to the Tennessee border.

Winston-Salem, NC

