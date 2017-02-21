Bojangles' makes changes it hopes will please food activists, including Food Babe
Amid pressure from activists groups, Charlotte-based Bojangles' says it is in the process of phasing out chicken raised on antibiotics. Led by the North Carolina Public Interest Research Group and the Charlotte blogger Food Babe, activists on Tuesday delivered a petition with more than 12,000 signatures to the Bojangles' headquarters imploring the chicken-and-biscuits chain to eliminate the routine use of antibiotics in its meat supply chain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,316
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Loressa88
|30
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 17
|SWWhite52
|1
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb 16
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb 15
|Big Hurt
|2
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb 14
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb 9
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC