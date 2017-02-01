Banks, credit unions could start buying advisory practices
In September, when Salem Five Bank acquired Stumm Financial Services, it set in motion a financial advice model that could become a blueprint for other banks and credit unions, and also represents new distribution for platforms like LPL Financial . Hans Stumm, 66, wasn't ready to retire but he needed a succession plan that made sense for himself and long-time his clients.
