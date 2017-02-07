ASU one of eight UNC institutions to ...

ASU one of eight UNC institutions to host Laboratory School to advance literacy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Watauga Democrat

Appalachian State University will collaborate with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in a Laboratory School program to enhance student education and outcomes in K-8 classrooms in low-performing school districts across the state. Appalachian was selected as one of eight institutions within the university system charged with establishing a Laboratory School in districts with more than 25 percent of schools identified as "low performing" according to state guidelines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 2 hr Baybeh 8,250
What band did David McGee play for? (Mar '16) Tue Myrtle 3
murder in colfax (Feb '06) Feb 5 Jeremy bess 21
Arrest at Caroline ale house Feb 2 mary mrey 1
Girl from Kentucky looking for tree Feb 1 The OG 3
News Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10) Jan 22 smarterthanyou 7
News Late-night search on Yadkin River ends with res... (May '11) Jan 18 ncrn17 2
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,768 • Total comments across all topics: 278,679,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC