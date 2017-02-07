ASU one of eight UNC institutions to host Laboratory School to advance literacy
Appalachian State University will collaborate with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in a Laboratory School program to enhance student education and outcomes in K-8 classrooms in low-performing school districts across the state. Appalachian was selected as one of eight institutions within the university system charged with establishing a Laboratory School in districts with more than 25 percent of schools identified as "low performing" according to state guidelines.
