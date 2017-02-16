Adams to challenge Foxx in 2018
Democrat Denise D. Adams, who represents the North Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, will run for the Fifth Congressional District seat now held by Virginia Foxx in 2018. The Fifth District covers parts of 11 northwestern North Carolina counties and extends to Avery County on the western end of the district.
