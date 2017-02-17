A Traditional Southern Wedding with a...

A Traditional Southern Wedding with a Glam Twist

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Bride's Magazine

Courtney and Roland envisioned a simple and elegant North Carolina affair for their big day, and made that idea all the more special with some shimmering accents. , flowers at work, and a horse-drawn carriage: If this all sounds too good to be true, it's not, or at least not for Courtney and Roland Hayes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Steven Spencer 8,305
Bobbi nd Sierra Feb 17 SWWhite52 1
Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14) Feb 16 Just asking 3
pain doc in the area Feb 15 Big Hurt 2
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Feb 14 Dez Nutz 29
News Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13) Feb 14 Phartister 122
Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15) Feb 9 Lied Against 3
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC