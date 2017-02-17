A Traditional Southern Wedding with a Glam Twist
Courtney and Roland envisioned a simple and elegant North Carolina affair for their big day, and made that idea all the more special with some shimmering accents. , flowers at work, and a horse-drawn carriage: If this all sounds too good to be true, it's not, or at least not for Courtney and Roland Hayes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,305
|Bobbi nd Sierra
|Feb 17
|SWWhite52
|1
|Ashley Furnture jobs (Mar '14)
|Feb 16
|Just asking
|3
|pain doc in the area
|Feb 15
|Big Hurt
|2
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|29
|Teen ticketed for trash talking and other weird... (Jun '13)
|Feb 14
|Phartister
|122
|Messer Consulting Services (Dec '15)
|Feb 9
|Lied Against
|3
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC