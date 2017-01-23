Woman indicted in 2009 murder, burial...

Woman indicted in 2009 murder, burial of 2 men in backyard

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBTV

A Forsyth County grand jury has indicted a woman who, along with her late boyfriend, is accused of killing and burying two men in 2009 in the backyard of their home. The Winston-Salem Journal reports court documents show 27-year-old Amber Nicole Burch was indicted Monday on charges of murder, armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Baybeh 8,071
News Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10) 23 hr smarterthanyou 7
Overgrown Estate (May '12) Jan 20 TezzyP 6
News Late-night search on Yadkin River ends with res... (May '11) Jan 18 ncrn17 2
pain doc in the area Jan 14 in look 1
Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12) Jan 8 Nat 39
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC