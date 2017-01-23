Woman indicted in 2009 murder, burial of 2 men in backyard
A Forsyth County grand jury has indicted a woman who, along with her late boyfriend, is accused of killing and burying two men in 2009 in the backyard of their home. The Winston-Salem Journal reports court documents show 27-year-old Amber Nicole Burch was indicted Monday on charges of murder, armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder.
