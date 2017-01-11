WATCH receives relief
WATCH is among clinics in five eastern counties receiving part of a $135,000 grant aiding in Hurricane Matthew recovery. The North Carolina Association of Free an Charitable Clinics was awarded the financial assistance to provide disaster relief to free and charitable healthcare clinics affected by the October hurricane.
