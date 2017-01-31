Triad: 'Laramie,' legal clinic, bingo

The Community Theatre of Greensboro, 520 S. Elm St., began presentation of "The Laramie Project" on Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., and will continue in production through Feb. 5. Five weeks after Shepard's death, MoisA©s Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project went to Laramie, and over the course of the next year, conducted more than 200 interviews with people of the town. From these interviews they wrote the play "The Laramie Project," a chronicle of the life of the town of Laramie in the year after the murder.

