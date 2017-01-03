The Latest: Snow storm blankets parts of North Carolina
The National Weather Service said early Saturday that cities including Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Roxboro had more than six inches of snow and sleet. A wintry mix heavier on sleet is pelting Raleigh and other parts of the state to the southeast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12)
|17 min
|Nat
|39
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|3 hr
|cateau
|67
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Steven Spencer
|7,961
|Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15)
|Jan 2
|J-Ann
|5
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|Consultedwitherin...
|27
|How Oprah lost those 40 pounds
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|107
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC