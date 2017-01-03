The Latest: Snow storm blankets parts...

The Latest: Snow storm blankets parts of North Carolina

The National Weather Service said early Saturday that cities including Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Roxboro had more than six inches of snow and sleet. A wintry mix heavier on sleet is pelting Raleigh and other parts of the state to the southeast.

