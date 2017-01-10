Snow, freeze-up threaten to immobiliz...

Snow, freeze-up threaten to immobilize southern US this weekend

A winter storm will unload snow ahead of a freeze-up that will threaten to immobilize part of the southern United States this weekend. During Friday and Saturday, the storm will ride the edge of arctic air that recently invaded much of the nation, including the interior South.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Forsyth County was issued at January 07 at 4:36AM EST

