Snow, freeze-up threaten to immobilize southern US this weekend
A winter storm will unload snow ahead of a freeze-up that will threaten to immobilize part of the southern United States this weekend. During Friday and Saturday, the storm will ride the edge of arctic air that recently invaded much of the nation, including the interior South.
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Steven Spencer
|7,954
|Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15)
|Jan 2
|J-Ann
|5
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|Consultedwitherin...
|27
|How Oprah lost those 40 pounds
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|107
|Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10)
|Dec 28
|Unony
|6
|has anyone else heard that really loud booming ... (Dec '11)
|Dec 26
|Justin
|4
