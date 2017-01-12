School board compares area coaching pay - 12:21 pm updated:

As Elkin school officials look toward the future of the system and plan for the possibility of filling staffing positions as they become open, they wanted to be reminded of what the payment plans are for coaching supplements and compare those to others in the region, prompting a presentation in December at the school board meeting. With no introduction to why the former interim superintendent, Dr. Don Martin, was giving the presentation during the meeting, Dr. Richard Brinegar, chairman of the Elkin City Schools Board of Education, explained that it was a request of the entire board.

