Rupture at Plant Contaminates North Carolina Creek with Red Dye

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Insurance Journal West

A rupture at a plant in Winston-Salem, N.C., dumped red dye into a creek, killing some fish and prompting a warning for people to avoid the water. The Winston-Salem Journal reported the spill occurred at Hanes Dye & Finishing Co.

