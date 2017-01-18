Rock Springs Camp Ground seeking further preservation
A proposal to extend the boundary of the Rock Springs Camp Ground National Register District will be presented during a public comment meeting hosted by the Lincoln County Historic Properties Commission today. The proposed boundary expansion is requesting that the National Register of Historic Places acknowledge an additional 25 acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|Baybeh
|8,037
|Late-night search on Yadkin River ends with res... (May '11)
|23 hr
|ncrn17
|2
|pain doc in the area
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
|Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Nat
|39
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15)
|Jan 2
|J-Ann
|5
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|Consultedwitherin...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC