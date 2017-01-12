Ripley Rand steps down as U.S. Attorn...

Ripley Rand steps down as U.S. Attorney for Middle District of N.C.

Friday Jan 13 Read more: HeraldSun.com

Ripley Rand, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, submitted his resignation to President Barack Obama on Friday. Rand, a Democrat nominated to the post in 2011 by Obama, was the top federal prosecutor for criminal and civil matters in a 24-county district that spans from Durham west to Winston-Salem.

