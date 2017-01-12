Ripley Rand steps down as U.S. Attorney for Middle District of N.C.
Ripley Rand, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, submitted his resignation to President Barack Obama on Friday. Rand, a Democrat nominated to the post in 2011 by Obama, was the top federal prosecutor for criminal and civil matters in a 24-county district that spans from Durham west to Winston-Salem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Winston-Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|Appalled
|8,023
|pain doc in the area
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
|Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12)
|Jan 8
|Nat
|39
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15)
|Jan 2
|J-Ann
|5
|I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|Consultedwitherin...
|27
|How Oprah lost those 40 pounds
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winston-Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC