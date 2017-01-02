Report: Durham, Raleigh Among '"Most ...

Report: Durham, Raleigh Among '"Most Caring Cities in...

22 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

The website WalletHub recently released a study of the "Most Caring Cities in America," based on how these cities care for the community, the vulnerable, and the workforce. According to the list, four North Carolina cities, including Durham and Raleigh, ranked in the top thirty of the country's hundred most-populated metropolises.

