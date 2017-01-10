Ralph B. Rose

Ralph B. Rose

In the quiet evening of Jan. 2, 2017, our beloved father, grandfather and brother, Ralph Blaine Rose, age 78, of Owl Holler Road, entered into his heavenly home. Mr. Rose was born July 26, 1938, in Forsyth County to the late Arthur Rose and the late Eather Brooks Rose.

