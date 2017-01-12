Photo Archives: 1966

The year 1966 - the year Miranda Rights became law, the mini skirt came into fashion and The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" was released. In local news, a rare tornado hit the High Country during a weekend flood, special education programs started taking off in Watauga County Schools and Huckleberries were popular enough to crown a '"Huckleberry Queen" every year at Grandfather Mountain.

