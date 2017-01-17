North Carolina Convenience Store Mix-...

North Carolina Convenience Store Mix-up of Kerosene, Gasoline Causes 2 House Fires

Officials in Winston-Salem, N.C., say a kerosene and gasoline mix-up at a convenience store led to two fires, both at houses. The Winston-Salem Journal reports Winston-Salem Fire Department Division Chief Sandy Shepherd told a news conference that a small house fire on Thursday is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported.

