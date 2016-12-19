N.C. driver's licenses restored after...

N.C. driver's licenses restored after DMV problems

Court officials say North Carolinians who lost their driver's licenses because of problems at the Department of Motor Vehicles have gotten them back. The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Forsyth County Clerk of Court Susan Frye said in May that thousands of North Carolina drivers had lost their licenses because DMV officials had not updated records.

