Mojotone making big noise in Pender County
The Pender County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Jan. 17 to sell the Pender County Shell Building to Mojotone Music, a move that could have a large economic impact on the area. Mojotone, an amplifier cabinet manufacturer and amplifier parts supplier founded in 2000, is owned and operated by Mike McWhorter and Andy Turner.
