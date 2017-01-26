Mojotone making big noise in Pender County

Mojotone making big noise in Pender C...

The Pender County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Jan. 17 to sell the Pender County Shell Building to Mojotone Music, a move that could have a large economic impact on the area. Mojotone, an amplifier cabinet manufacturer and amplifier parts supplier founded in 2000, is owned and operated by Mike McWhorter and Andy Turner.

