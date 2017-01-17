Marching for equality, justice: Why I will part of the Womena s March on Washington

This week is an important one for our nation. It is the week we take time to honor Civil Rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; it is the week a new administration will take the reins of the nation; and in a new movement, it is the week when hundreds of thousands of women, and men, across the nation and the world will gather in solidarity to march for women's rights and human rights.

