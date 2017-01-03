Lidl job fair is this week in Winston...

Lidl job fair is this week in Winston-Salem

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

The German low-cost grocery chain will have a strong presence in Alamance County. It hasn't announced its retail intentions, but the Burlington City Council has approved plans for Lidl stores in east and west Burlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Steven Spencer 7,965
Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12) 6 hr Nat 39
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) 9 hr cateau 67
Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15) Jan 2 J-Ann 5
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Jan 1 Consultedwitherin... 27
News How Oprah lost those 40 pounds Dec 30 Sherman 1
News Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 107
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC