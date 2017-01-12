Lessons from Tillis for Speaker Moore

Saturday Jan 14

Can lessons learned in a successful effort to provide compensation for victims of state-sponsored sterilization help solve the problem HB2 is causing North Carolina? In his recent book, "Rage to Redemption in the Sterilization Age: A Confrontation with American Genocide," John Railey, editorial page editor at the "Winston-Salem Journal," showed how a determined legislative leader can persuade colleagues to put aside opposition to legislation that would remove an ugly stain on North Carolina's reputation. As Railey explains, during the last century, North Carolina had one of the nation's most aggressive eugenics programs.

