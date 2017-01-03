KBEQ/Kansas City Taps Todd Nixon As PD

As first mentioned in an earlier ALL ACCESS Special Bulletin, STEEL CITY MEDIA Country KBEQ /KANSAS CITY has tapped TODD NIXON as PD. He succeeds MIKE KENNEDY who retired at the end of 2016 ; KENNEDY will relinquish day-to-day duties for KBEQ but will continue to work closely with the station as lead consultant.

