KBEQ/Kansas City Taps Todd Nixon As PD
As first mentioned in an earlier ALL ACCESS Special Bulletin, STEEL CITY MEDIA Country KBEQ /KANSAS CITY has tapped TODD NIXON as PD. He succeeds MIKE KENNEDY who retired at the end of 2016 ; KENNEDY will relinquish day-to-day duties for KBEQ but will continue to work closely with the station as lead consultant.
