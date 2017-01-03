KBEQ/Kansas City Taps Todd Nixon As PD

KBEQ/Kansas City Taps Todd Nixon As PD

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAccess.com

As first mentioned in an earlier ALL ACCESS Special Bulletin, STEEL CITY MEDIA Country KBEQ /KANSAS CITY has tapped TODD NIXON as PD. He succeeds MIKE KENNEDY who retired at the end of 2016 ; KENNEDY will relinquish day-to-day duties for KBEQ but will continue to work closely with the station as lead consultant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 11 hr Baybeh 7,946
Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15) Mon J-Ann 5
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Sun Consultedwitherin... 27
News How Oprah lost those 40 pounds Dec 30 Sherman 1
News Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 107
News Thomasville Man Charged with Statutory Rape (Feb '10) Dec 28 Unony 6
has anyone else heard that really loud booming ... (Dec '11) Dec 26 Justin 4
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,772

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC