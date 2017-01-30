Johnson C. Smith: Ferguson and Jenkins Break School Records

Ferguson and Jenkins Break School Records at the Bob Pollack Invitational Clemson, S.C. - Johnson C. Smith University runners Fellan Ferguson and Tovea Jenkins each broke school records this past weekend at the Bob Pollack Invitational hosted by Clemson University. Ferguson, a product of Kingston, Jamaica, broke the JCSU record in the mile run with a 5:20.33.

