Iredell County woman wins lottery jackpot - " again
A northern Iredell County woman plans to live debt-free this year, after she won a Cash 5 jackpot in the state lottery on Thursday, her second Cash 5 win over the years. Lisa Williard of Harmony first beat the odds in 2008, when she won $363,041, lottery officials said.
