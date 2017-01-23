Highway patrol investigates fatalitie...

Highway patrol investigates fatalities in Moore, Davidson

Speed was a contributing factor in single-car crashes that killed a man in northern Davidson County Sunday night and a woman in Moore County on Monday morning. Brandon Cargal, 22, of High Point was pronounced dead on the scene in the Moore County wreck.

