Grant helps clinics affected by hurricane
The North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics announced it received a $135,000 grant to provide financial assistance for disaster recovery to free and charitable health care clinics affected by Hurricane Matthew in Eastern North Carolina. The grant comes from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in Winston-Salem.
