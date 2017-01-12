Four arrested after rolling gunfire i...

Four arrested after rolling gunfire in Winston-Salem

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: WRAL.com

Police said the men were shooting out of the windows of their car while riding down East Clemmonsville Road near the ramp to westbound Interstate 40. Shortly after the shooting, staff at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center alerted police to two men being treated for gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winston-Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 14 min Baybeh 8,020
pain doc in the area Sat in look 1
Low flying, window-less aircraft (Jan '12) Jan 8 Nat 39
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
Annabelles on Patterson ave (Sep '15) Jan 2 J-Ann 5
I am looking for the best divorce attorney I ca... (Aug '13) Jan 1 Consultedwitherin... 27
News How Oprah lost those 40 pounds Dec 30 Sherman 1
See all Winston-Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winston-Salem Forum Now

Winston-Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winston-Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Winston-Salem, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,482 • Total comments across all topics: 277,959,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC