Four arrested after rolling gunfire in Winston-Salem
Police said the men were shooting out of the windows of their car while riding down East Clemmonsville Road near the ramp to westbound Interstate 40. Shortly after the shooting, staff at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center alerted police to two men being treated for gunshot wounds.
