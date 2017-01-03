Documentary about NC man's quest for ...

Documentary about NC man's quest for innocence to be shown

A rough cut of a documentary about the North Carolina man who was the first person released from prison through the work of a special innocence commission will be shown in Winston-Salem. The News & Record of Greensboro reports the rough cut of "In Pursuit of Justice" will be shown Thursday at Hanesbrand Theatre.

