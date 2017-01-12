Crossnore School, Children's Home complete merger
The Boards of Trustees for the Crossnore School and the Children's Home announced Thursday that the merger of their organizations is now complete. Brett A. Loftis remains chief executive officer of the new organization and leads an executive team of six, including in Crossnore, Caroline Hart, chief advancement officer, Teresa Huffman, chief financial officer and Angelina Spencer, chief program officer.
