Cluster Headaches Can Defy Diagnosis But Respond to Treatment

"Because they are so rare, they are often misdiagnosed as migraines or allergies and aren't treated appropriately," said Dr. Juline Bryson, an assistant professor of neurology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that occur in clusters, usually at the same time of the day and night for several weeks, according to the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. They occur on one side of the head, often behind or around one eye, and may be preceded by a migraine-like aura and nausea.

